Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.49. 48,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.