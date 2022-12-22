Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRDN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $840.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,678 shares of company stock valued at $673,120. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 104.8% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 589,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 301,892 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.