Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.18.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE ACV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,896. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
