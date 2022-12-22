Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue None Dividend of $0.20 on January 10th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.18.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ACV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,896. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

