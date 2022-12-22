VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 245,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,675. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.67% and a return on equity of 121.67%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
