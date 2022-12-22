VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 245,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,675. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.67% and a return on equity of 121.67%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

