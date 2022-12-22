Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.05

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 32667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 215 ($2.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

