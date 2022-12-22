VRES Price Hits $0.48 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $843.80 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041390 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00224154 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.4920515 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $222.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.