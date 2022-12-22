VRES (VRS) 1-Day Volume Tops $231.93

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. VRES has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $231.93 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.48048138 USD and is down -45.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,509.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

