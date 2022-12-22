vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.69 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -1.22.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.