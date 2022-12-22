Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.30 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $76.85 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00016938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041515 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00225627 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

