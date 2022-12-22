Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 72.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.