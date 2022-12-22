Walter Rusnak Buys 1,000 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) CFO Walter Rusnak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $533,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 2nd, Walter Rusnak bought 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.
Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 1,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.07.
Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.
About Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.