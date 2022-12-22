Walter Rusnak Buys 1,000 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) CFO Walter Rusnak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $533,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Walter Rusnak bought 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 1,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.07.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.