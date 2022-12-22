Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.92 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $29.91 million and $1.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022020 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.