Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.25

Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.25 and traded as high as $33.63. Washington Federal shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 369,452 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WAFD. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,822,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.