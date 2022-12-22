WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Hits $109.64 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $109.64 million and $4.39 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,706,926 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,304,477,467.570016 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04837962 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,800,568.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

