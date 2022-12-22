WAX (WAXP) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. WAX has a market capitalization of $111.01 million and $4.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $849.80 or 0.05050963 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00498310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.43 or 0.29525141 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,770,914 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,304,477,467.570016 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04837962 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,800,568.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

