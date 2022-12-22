Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,548 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,731,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,639,000.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.80. 139,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,266. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.
