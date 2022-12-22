Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 149,940 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 149,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.4% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,300,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,778. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

