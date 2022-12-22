Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.52 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 230,872 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,136.8% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 242,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 223,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

AVUS stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $81.26.

