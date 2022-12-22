Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,358 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,016,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $215,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Trading Down 1.7 %

Target stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.92. The stock had a trading volume of 48,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.49. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

