Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,879. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

