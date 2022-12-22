Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 918 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,492. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

