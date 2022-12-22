Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 343,211 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1,047.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

