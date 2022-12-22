Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,116 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $51,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after buying an additional 855,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,253,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

