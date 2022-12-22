Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.37% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $289,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $54.04.

