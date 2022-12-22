Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 31,025 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 223,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.64 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64.

