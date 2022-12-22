Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 31,025 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.