Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 33,911 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPEM opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

