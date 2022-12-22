Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 66,434 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 861.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,434 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hershey by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in Hershey by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $234.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.02. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $187.27 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

