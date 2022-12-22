Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $41,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

