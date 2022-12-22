Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $24.62 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 379.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $298.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.