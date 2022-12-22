Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $29.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.70% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $16,728,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $9,893,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $8,312,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

