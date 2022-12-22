Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,930,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,351 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $126,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.