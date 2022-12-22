Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $8.33 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 446,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Paramount Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Paramount Global stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

