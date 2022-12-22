Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 122,915 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,915 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $47,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $212.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.60 and a 200-day moving average of $215.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

