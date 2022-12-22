Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 33,911 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

