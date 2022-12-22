Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,597 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

