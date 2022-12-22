Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 40,635 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJR opened at $95.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

