Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.50. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 215,107 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 140,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

