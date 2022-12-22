WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 99,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,447. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $156.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,678.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,384 shares of company stock worth $785,437 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WesBanco by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.