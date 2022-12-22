Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.59. 7,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 10,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
