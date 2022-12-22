Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.59. 7,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 10,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.