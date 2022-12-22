Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:WY opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

