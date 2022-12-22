WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $42.08 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.08 million and approximately $705,800.43 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00392215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00031222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022193 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018300 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000405 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,692,020 coins and its circulating supply is 762,224,253 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.