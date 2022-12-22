WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 18.3% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.60 million and approximately $702,830.77 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00388611 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00031871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021916 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018058 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,667,895 coins and its circulating supply is 762,200,128 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

