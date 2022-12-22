Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 10100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

