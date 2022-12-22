WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.29 and last traded at $91.05. Approximately 20,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 9,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.79.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.64.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.