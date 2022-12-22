Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Purchases 23,367 Shares

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 23,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.42 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,181.14 ($22,269.22).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 9,816 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,251.60 ($8,893.69).

On Monday, November 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$33,750.00 ($22,651.01).

On Friday, October 21st, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 16,032 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,895.71 ($13,352.83).

On Friday, October 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 13,521 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$17,455.61 ($11,715.18).

Wotso Property Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Wotso Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

