Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $903.40 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $903.40 million and approximately $50.07 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $240.53 or 0.01448103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.06 or 0.05330721 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00493817 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.35 or 0.29258876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,755,935 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.