Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $930.50 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $248.00 or 0.01471442 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $930.50 million and $44.55 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,751,971 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

