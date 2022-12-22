XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $270,324.06

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $61.97 million and $270,324.06 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00012999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

