XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $45.91 million and approximately $302,710.05 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00360759 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $340,024.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

